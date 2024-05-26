Leonard (oblique) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday and has gone 2-for-10 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI through his first three games.

Leonard has resided on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list April 9 with a left oblique strain, but he looks to be on the cusp of rejoining the Tigers' top affiliate. Before landing on the shelf, Leonard appeared in eight games for Toledo and slashed .219/.306/.250 in 36 plate appearances.