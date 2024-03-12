The Tigers optioned Leonard to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Leonard entered camp seemingly with a shot to win a bench job and fared well this spring with a .984 OPS, but he'll nonetheless head to Toledo for now. The 23-year-old was acquired from the Dodgers last August.
