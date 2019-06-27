Beckham will start at second base and bat eighth Thursday against the Rangers.

Beckham will stick in the lineup for the fourth straight contest, signaling that manager Ron Gardenhire at least tentatively views him as the top option at the keystone. The veteran is batting just .171 in June and likely doesn't have much of a future with the rebuilding Tigers, so his standing atop the depth chart appears quite shaky.

