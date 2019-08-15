Beckham will start at second base and bat ninth Thursday against the Mariners.

He'll crack the lineup for just the second time in eight games as a de facto replacement for shortstop Jordy Mercer, who is receiving a maintenance day. As a 32-year-old on an expiring deal for a club that enters Thursday 45 games under .500, Beckham isn't expected to see an uptick in opportunities in the final few weeks of the season.