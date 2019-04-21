Beckham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Beckham hit his third home run of the season in the seventh inning to make it 4-0, and the run proved critical as Chicago rallied for three runs in the eighth. The 32-year-old infielder has been effective filling in for Jordy Mercer (quadriceps), though the latter is eligible to return from the injured list Wednesday, which could push Beckham back into a reserve role.

More News
Our Latest Stories