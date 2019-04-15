Beckham went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Beckham tied the game with a two-run blast to center in the second inning, but the Twins would respond with a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame and never looked back. The 32-year-old's playing time has been sporadic through the first few weeks of 2019, and he's 3-for-17 with two homers and three RBI over seven games.

