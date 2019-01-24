General manager Al Avila said Beckham will compete for playing time at second base in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Beckham, a non-roster invitee, will compete with utility man Niko Goodrum for the starting gig. The 32-year-old owns a career .239/.302/.366 slash line across parts of 10 big-league seasons, so even if he wins the job out of camp, he doesn't figure to offer much fantasy upside.