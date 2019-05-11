Beckham is starting at third base and batting leadoff in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Beckham will bat leadoff for the first time all season as the Tigers give the struggling Jeimer Candelario a breather in the first game Saturday. The 32-year-old infielder is slashing .245/.362/.531 with three home runs, four RBI and eight runs scored in 18 games this year.