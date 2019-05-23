Tigers' Gordon Beckham: Leading off in second straight
Beckham will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Thursday against the Marlins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Beckham will bat out of the leadoff spot for the second straight day, with the two starts coming on rest days for everyday infielders Dawel Lugo and Josh Harrison. Though neither Lugo nor Harrison have done much to warrant regular at-bats, Beckham won't necessarily earn serious consideration for steady playing time due to his status as a 32-year-old journeyman on a rebuilding club.
