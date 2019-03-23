Tigers' Gordon Beckham: Makes Opening Day roster
The Tigers selected Beckham's contract and officially added him the 40-man roster Saturday.
The transaction coupled with Ronny Rodriguez's demotion to Triple-A Toledo means that Beckham will break camp with the big club as the Tigers' top utility infielder. The 32-year-old enjoyed a strong spring at the plate and showcased solid defense at both middle-infield spots, allowing him to beat out Rodriguez for the reserve job. With Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer expected to handle everyday roles for Detroit, Beckham likely won't be asked to make more than a start or two per week, effectively keeping him off the radar for fantasy purposes.
