Beckham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.

Making only his second start of the season, Beckham's eighth-inning shot off Chad Green proved to be the difference in the game. The 32-year-old hadn't homered in the majors since 2016, and he has limited fantasy value in his utility role for the Tigers, but if injuries open up a path to more consistent playing time for him he might be rosterable in deeper AL-only formats.

