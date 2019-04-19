Beckham 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-7 win over the White Sox.

Beckham recorded his first multi-hit game of the season as well as his first steal. The 32-year-old should continue to see regular playing time at shortstop while Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) is out, though Mercer's absence isn't expected to be particularly lengthy.