Tigers' Gordon Beckham: Sees another start at shortstop
Beckham will start at shortstop and bat seventh Thursday against the Angels, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Beckham will draw a second straight start at shortstop after the Tigers placed their primary option at the position, Jordy Mercer, back on the 10-day injured list Thursday. While Mercer and Josh Harrison (shoulder) are both sidelined, steady playing time in the middle infield should be available for both Beckham and Ronny Rodriguez. However, with Harrison expected to return from the IL in short order, it may not be long before Beckham slips back into a reserve role.
