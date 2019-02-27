Tigers' Gordon Beckham: Showcasing well in early spring
Beckham was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's spring win against the Mets.
Beckham joined the Tigers as a non-roster invitee this offseason and is fighting to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old has gotten off to a strong start in spring training, as he is 4-for-7 with a double, two runs, two RBI and a pair of walks through four games.
