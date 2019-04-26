Tigers' Gordon Beckham: Sitting Friday
Beckham is not in Friday's lineup against the White Sox.
Quite surprisingly, Beckham is hitting .276/.364/.586 with two home runs over his last nine games. He is also striking out a third of the time over that stretch. Ronny Rodriguez will start at shortstop, hitting fifth.
