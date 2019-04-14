Beckham is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Regular shortstop Jordy Mercer injured his quad in Saturday's game and was placed on the 10-day injured list, so there is playing time to be had at the position in the short term. Beckham is slashing .154/.313/.462 through 13 at-bats this season with a home run and two runs scored.

