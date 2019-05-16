Beckham isn't expected to see regular work at third base after the Tigers recalled Dawel Lugo from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Thursday's game against the Athletics, Jason Beck of MLB.com. "We're bringing [Lugo] up here to play, not to sit," manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Following the demotion of everyday third baseman Jeimer Candelario to Triple-A after Wednesday's loss to the Astros, Beckham temporarily topped the depth chart at third base. Though Beckham has been impressive at the plate in his limited opportunities this season with an .886 OPS, giving regular at-bats to a 32-year-old journeyman probably doesn't hold much appeal for a rebuilding Tigers club. Instead, the Tigers will see if the 25-year-old Lugo can establish himself at the major-league level after hitting .341 at Triple-A this season, albeit with little pop.