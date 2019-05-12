Tigers' Harold Castro: Bows out of lineup
Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The lefty-hitting Castro will sit with southpaw Martin Perez on the hill for Minnesota, but the 25-year-old looks like he may have a temporary hold on a large-side platoon role. Castro had started six of the Tigers' previous eight games, with his last four appearances coming at second base. He's only managed five hits in 22 at-bats since his promotion from Triple-A Toledo, however, so Castro hasn't done enough yet to warrant much intrigue in the fantasy realm.
