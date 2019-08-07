Castro will serve as the Tigers' leadoff hitter and start in left field Wednesday against the White Sox.

The Tigers will give normal table setter JaCoby Jones a breather in the series finale, but Castro may not plummet precipitously in the order when both players are included in the lineup. Castro batted second in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader and appears to have at least temporarily earned a prominent spot in the order after hitting .324 over his past nine starts.