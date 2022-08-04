Castro went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.
Castro had three of Detroit's four total hits on the day, so it's not surprising he wasn't able to rack up any counting stats given the lineup's overall futility. The utility man is now batting .284 this season, while the team as a whole is batting just .226. As one of the squad's most consistent hitters, Castro should continue to see regular playing time, especially with Spencer Torkelson down at Triple-A Toledo.
