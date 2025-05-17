Flaherty (2-5) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings.

Flaherty had a 6.66 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over his last five starts (all losses), but he was much better in Friday's outing. He kept the Blue Jays off the board through the first five innings and struck out the first two batters he faced in the sixth, but he yielded a two-run home run to Daulton Varsho and was one out shy from logging his second quality start of the season. Flaherty will look to make it two wins in a row in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Cardinals.