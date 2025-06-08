Flaherty (5-6) earned the win against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out nine across six scoreless innings.

Flaherty retired the first nine batters he faced, and he was able to keep the Cubs off the board after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. The 29-year-old right-hander has tossed four-straight quality starts and has overcome a shaky start to the 2025 season. Flaherty now boasts a 3.41 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 71.1 innings this season, and his 85 strikeouts is fifth most in the American League. He is in line to face the Reds at home next weekend.