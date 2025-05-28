Flaherty (3-6) yielded two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Tuesday, striking out eight and earning a win over San Francisco.

Flaherty allowed only one runner to reach scoring position in Tuesday's dominant performance. It was his second consecutive outing with eight punchouts, bringing him to a 72:19 K:BB through 59.1 frames this season. He tossed 62 of 97 pitches for strikes and forced 13 whiffs, including seven with his fastball. Flaherty dropped his season ERA to 3.94 and turned in just his third quality start of the year. He's currently lined up for a road start against the White Sox next week.