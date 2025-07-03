Flaherty did not factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings.

Flaherty allowed two runs in the first inning but mostly settled in from there, generating 16 whiffs on 97 pitches and notching nine strikeouts for the fourth time this season. While he ultimately departed with a 3-1 deficit, the 29-year-old didn't allow a home run for the first time in four starts and has now yielded three earned runs in back-to-back outings after surrendering 15 across his previous two. He'll carry a 4.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 109:37 K:BB over 89.1 innings into a home matchup with the Rays next week.