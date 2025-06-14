Flaherty (5-7) allowed seven runs on five hits and five walks across 4.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Reds. He struck out five.

Flaherty was coming off a strong three-start stretch during which he allowed just one run across 18 innings and was the winning pitcher in all three games, but Saturday was a different story, as his ERA climbed from 3.41 to 4.03. The righty was taken deep three times, and the five walks and seven earned runs were new season worsts. On a more positive note, Flaherty now has 90 strikeouts in 76 innings this year, which is good for sixth in the American League. He will look to get back on track in his next appearance, which is currently penciled in for Friday against the Rays on the road.