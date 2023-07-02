Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Rockies.

Marisnick slugged the Tigers' second slam of the day, padding their lead to 14-6 in the top of the eighth inning. The outfielder has gone just 7-for-33 (.212) over 19 contests since his last multi-hit effort, though he's also seen a lot of time in a bench role in that span. With Riley Greene (fibula) close to beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo and Akil Baddoo (quad) already playing rehab games, Marisnick's playing time could be set for a further decline soon. The veteran outfielder is slashing .210/.258/.355 with a homer, seven RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base through 67 plate appearances between the Tigers and the White Sox this year.