Marisnick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Akil Baddoo will slide over from left field to fill in for Marisnick, who had started in center field in each of the last six games while going 3-for-16 with seven strikeouts. Despite his lack of production at the plate, Marisnick's defensive prowess may be enough for him to stick around as a regular in the Detroit outfield until the Tigers get Matt Vierling (back) and Riley Greene (fibula) back from the injured list.