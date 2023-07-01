Marisnick went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Rockies.

Marisnick has found playing time sparse over the last few weeks. He hasn't made a great case to get in the lineup more often, as he hit .192 (10-for-52) in June. The veteran outfielder's steal Friday was his first successful theft in three attempts this year. He's slashing a poor .207/.258/.310 with no home runs, three RBI and six runs scored over 63 plate appearances between the Tigers and the White Sox.