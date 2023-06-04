Marisnick is starting in center field and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

This will be the fourth straight start for Marisnick since joining the Tigers via trade, as it looks like he's the primary option in center field with Riley Greene (leg) and Matt Vierling (back) both on the injured list. Marisnick is a stronger defensive player than he is a hitter, but he may have some short-term fantasy value as long as he's playing regularly.