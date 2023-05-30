The Tigers acquired Marisnick from the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Marisnick had been outrighted off the White Sox' 40-man roster after a brief stay with the big club. He'll now report to Triple-A Toledo, where he'll offer Detroit some veteran outfield depth.
