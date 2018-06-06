Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absent from lineup Wednesday
Candelario (finger) isn't in Wednesday's starting lineup against Boston.
Candelario left Tuesday's game early with a jammed right middle finger, and the injury is likely still bothering him, so Ronny Rodriguez is penciled into the lineup at third base. Candelario will be available off the bench if needed and figures to return within the next few days.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sustains jammed finger Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits with hand injury•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Swats solo homer Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Batting leadoff Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: X-rays come back clean•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits early Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...