Candelario isn't starting Monday against Seattle.
Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout Sunday against the Twins, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kody Clemens is taking over at the hot corner and batting seventh.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sits again Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Heads to bench•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Riding pine Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Perfect day at plate•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not in Monday's lineup•