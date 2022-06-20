Candelario (shoulder) was activated off the injured list as expected Monday.

Candelario wound up missing two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, but he's good to go after grabbing six hits (including two doubles and a homer) across four rehab games. The Tigers will hope to see more performances like that going forward and fewer of the games which saw him slump to a .181/.236/.319 line prior to the injury.

