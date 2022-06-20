Candelario (shoulder) was activated off the injured list as expected Monday.
Candelario wound up missing two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, but he's good to go after grabbing six hits (including two doubles and a homer) across four rehab games. The Tigers will hope to see more performances like that going forward and fewer of the games which saw him slump to a .181/.236/.319 line prior to the injury.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Should return Monday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Starts rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Won't return next week•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Won't miss too much time•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Placed on injured list•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: May be headed to IL•