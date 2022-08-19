Candelario (illness) is starting Friday against the Angels.
Candelario was removed from Wednesday's lineup against the Guardians due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll start at third base and bat eighth Friday. Over his last five games, he's gone just 1-for-18 with six strikeouts.
