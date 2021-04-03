Candelario went 3-for-4 with one double, two runs and one RBI during Saturday's 5-2 win over Cleveland.
The 27-year-old was 1-for-4 with three strikeouts Opening Day, but he had zero strikeouts while powering Detroit's offense Saturday. Candelario had a .297/.369/.503 slash line in 206 plate appearances last season and is off to a strong start in 2020.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Playing well this spring•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Two hits in spring debut•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Arrives at camp•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Avoids arbitration•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Placed on injured list•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Leaves with back tightness•