Candelario went 3-for-4 with one double, two runs and one RBI during Saturday's 5-2 win over Cleveland.

The 27-year-old was 1-for-4 with three strikeouts Opening Day, but he had zero strikeouts while powering Detroit's offense Saturday. Candelario had a .297/.369/.503 slash line in 206 plate appearances last season and is off to a strong start in 2020.