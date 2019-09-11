Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects three hits Tuesday
Candelario went 3-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 win over the Yankees.
Everyone was hitting for Detroit in this one, as the Tigers rattled off 16 hits as a team. Candelario is batting just .202 this season, but the rebuilding Tigers figure to give the 25-year-old plenty of opportunities down the stretch as they turn their attention to 2020. Candelario has recently picked up more starts at first base with Dawel Lugo emerging as the primary option at third.
