Candelario went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's 12-8 win over the Royals.

Candelario's big hit was a bases clearing double in the third inning that turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead for the Tigers. The 25-year-old has looked like a different player since returning to the majors from Triple-A on June 26. In 14 games since being recalled, Candelario is batting .327 with four home runs and 11 RBI