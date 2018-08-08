Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Candelario got the Tigers on the board early with an RBI ground-rule double in the first inning, then later deposited a two-run shot in the fifth. The 24-year-old suffered through a difficult June and July -- hitting below .200 in both months -- but he's gotten off to a better start since the calendar flipped to August. In 23 at-bats in the month, he's hitting .261/.320/.435 with a pair of extra-base hits and four RBI.