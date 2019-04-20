Candelario will man third base and hit in the leadoff spot Saturday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Candelario gets a look in the leadoff role for the third time this season while normal table setter Josh Harrison gets a rest day. It's been a rough season thus far for Candelario, but the 25-year-old seems to be hitting his stride of late with a 7-for-22 mark at the dish and a 2:3 BB:K over his past six starts.