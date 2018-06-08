Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice Thursday
Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
Since returning from a wrist injury toward the end of May, Candelario is batting .277 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored in 14 games. As long as he stays healthy, the 24-year-old third baseman should continue to be a solid fantasy contributor as one of Detroit's key offensive pieces.
