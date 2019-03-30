Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Strikes out four times
Candelario went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.
It was a day to forget for Candelario, who left three runners on base and failed to produce in the cleanup spot. The 25-year-old struck out 25.8 percent of the time last season, and if he doesn't make strides in that area in 2019, he'll have a hard time improving upon his .224 batting average from 2018.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops two home runs•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Having mediocre spring•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Knocks two extra-base hits•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sits again Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...