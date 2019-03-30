Candelario went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.

It was a day to forget for Candelario, who left three runners on base and failed to produce in the cleanup spot. The 25-year-old struck out 25.8 percent of the time last season, and if he doesn't make strides in that area in 2019, he'll have a hard time improving upon his .224 batting average from 2018.