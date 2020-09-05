Candelario went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Candelario had a base knock in Game 1, meaning he was 1-for-5 for the day. The steal was a surprise, as Candelario had stolen just six bases in 312 career big-league games to that point. Candelario is batting .358/.433/.585 with three homers in his last 15 games and has been batting cleanup for the Tigers, so while we can't expect many more steals the rest of the way, Candelario is showing enough to warrant consideration even in shallow fantasy formats.