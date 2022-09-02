Candelario is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
Candelario started the past eight games and had a .944 OPS with two home runs, three doubles and eight RBI during that span, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Prospect Ryan Kreidler will man the hot corner and could cut into Candelario's playing time down the stretch.
