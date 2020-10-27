site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jorge Bonifacio: Dropped from 40-man roster
Bonifacio cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.
Bonifacio came to the plate 94 times for the Tigers this season but did very little with his opportunities, hitting .221/.277/.326. He'll remain with the organization as minor-league depth for now.
