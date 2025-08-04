Urquidy (elbow) struck out one over a perfect inning in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Lakeland on Sunday.

Urquidy was making his first game appearance since he had Tommy John surgery in June 2024. The right-hander tossed 10 pitches over his scoreless frame and will presumably continue to be built up as a starting pitcher. There would not currently appear to be any room for Urquidy in the Tigers' rotation, so he could wind up being used in long relief with the big club.