Urquidy (elbow) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session at the Tigers' spring facility in Lakeland, Fla., Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Urquidy faced hitters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024. The right-hander will need to face hitters on several more occasions before the Tigers send him out on what will most likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. Urquidy is unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until around mid-to-late August.