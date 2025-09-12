The Astros reinstated Urquidy (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy has spent the entire season working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent last June. The 30-year-old righty began a rehab assignment in early August and has since turned in a 3.20 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 19.2 innings between Single-A and Triple-A. Now cleared to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2023, he will presumably work out of the bullpen for the final few weeks of the regular season and aim to return to the starting rotation next year. Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck) was placed on the 15-day IL to make room for Urquidy on the active roster, and Beau Brieske (forearm) landed on the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot.