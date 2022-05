Clemens was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Clemens will join the Tigers ahead of their five-game series versus the Twins, setting him up to make his major-league debut in the coming days. Over 184 at-bats in Triple-A this season, he's produced a .283 average with eight homers, 31 RBI, 27 runs and three stolen bases. Clemens will take the spot of Robbie Grossman (neck), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.