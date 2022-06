Clemens went 0-for-3 with a walk in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Clemens was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday and waited until the second game Tuesday to make his MLB debut. The 26-year-old replaced Robbie Grossman (neck) on the active roster, with the latter hitting the 10-day injured list Monday. Clemens will likely occupy a bench role while he's in the majors, which limits his fantasy potential for the time being.