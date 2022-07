Clemens went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Royals.

Clemens had been seeing time at first base lately, but he shifted to second Sunday with Spencer Torkelson (head) returning to the lineup. Clemens already didn't have a ton of fantasy value with just a .146 batting average this season, and now his playing time is likely to decrease moving forward, though he should still see some starts as an infield reserve.